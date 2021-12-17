Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 31.6% from the November 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS TGSGY opened at $9.76 on Friday. Tgs Asa has a 52 week low of $9.22 and a 52 week high of $18.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.55.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.5556 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 5.61%.
About Tgs Asa
TGS ASA engages in the provision of geoscientific data products and services to oil and gas exploration companies. It operates through the following geographical segments: North & South America (NSA), Europe and Russia (EUR), Africal, Middle-East and Asia or Pacific (AMEAP), and Other or Corporate Costs.
