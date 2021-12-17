Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TVAC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TVAC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decline of 38.3% from the November 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVAC opened at $10.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.13. Thayer Ventures Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $10.61.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition by 365.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 241,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 189,814 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition by 581.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 308,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 262,938 shares during the last quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. raised its position in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp raised its position in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 301,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 98,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,540,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

Thayer Ventures Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the travel and transportation technology sectors. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Valencia, California.

