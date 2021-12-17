The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) to report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Alkaline Water’s earnings. Alkaline Water posted earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alkaline Water will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.35). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Alkaline Water.

Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Alkaline Water had a negative return on equity of 308.84% and a negative net margin of 52.61%. The business had revenue of $15.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million.

WTER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alkaline Water in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alkaline Water in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTER traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $1.36. 56,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,838,996. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average of $1.60. Alkaline Water has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $141.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.03.

The Alkaline Water Co, Inc engages in the business of distributing, marketing and selling of bottled alkaline water in the Untied States of America. It offers retail consumers bottled alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1.5-liter, 1-liter, 700ml, and 500ml sizes under the trade name Alkaline88. The firm also offers retail consumers flavor infused bottled water in the 500-milliliter size in six flavors: Raspberry, Watermelon, Lemon, Lemon Lime, Peach Mango, and Blood Orange.

