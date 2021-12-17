The Bankers Investment Trust (LON:BNKR) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $117.08

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC (LON:BNKR)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 117.08 ($1.55) and traded as high as GBX 122.25 ($1.62). The Bankers Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 121.60 ($1.61), with a volume of 1,535,957 shares.

The company has a market cap of £1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.73. The company has a current ratio of 9.67, a quick ratio of 9.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 117.08 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 116.65.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.55 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from The Bankers Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.54. The Bankers Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.08%.

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

