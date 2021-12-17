The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $119.91.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock opened at $123.93 on Friday. The Blackstone Group has a 1 year low of $61.27 and a 1 year high of $149.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.86. The company has a market capitalization of $85.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.81%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total transaction of $413,346,223.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total value of $5,062,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 65,657 shares of company stock worth $2,646,801 and have sold 3,649,349 shares worth $461,447,973. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BX. State Street Corp grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,683,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,426,362,000 after acquiring an additional 7,786,660 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,579,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,970,472,000 after buying an additional 7,339,615 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,863,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $472,277,000 after buying an additional 2,409,492 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 266.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,974,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $288,899,000 after buying an additional 2,163,243 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 315.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,610,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $253,574,000 after buying an additional 1,981,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

