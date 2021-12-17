The Charles Schwab Co. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Charles Schwab in a report released on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.94. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Charles Schwab’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SCHW. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Shares of SCHW opened at $83.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.16. Charles Schwab has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $85.75. The company has a market capitalization of $151.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.38%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 49,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.43, for a total transaction of $4,047,313.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 300 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $25,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,190,330 shares of company stock valued at $96,454,888 in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,044,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,376,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,653 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,187,314,000 after buying an additional 4,670,450 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,022,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,044,834,000 after buying an additional 2,285,311 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,626,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,783,000 after purchasing an additional 303,506 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in Charles Schwab by 4.4% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 17,183,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,099,000 after purchasing an additional 719,694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.