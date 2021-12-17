The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.40.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CHEF shares. TheStreet raised shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, CFO James Leddy sold 1,000 shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $37,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Pappas sold 300,000 shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $10,596,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 302,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,668,000. 14.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 19,307 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 5,945 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 497,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,187,000 after purchasing an additional 131,100 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 618,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,074,000 after purchasing an additional 115,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHEF opened at $29.90 on Friday. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 12 month low of $23.04 and a 12 month high of $37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -21.51 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.11.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $484.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.08 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 9.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chefs’ Warehouse will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

