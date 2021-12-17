The City Pub Group (LON:CPC) Shares Down 0.5%

The City Pub Group plc (LON:CPC)’s stock price was down 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 91.22 ($1.21) and last traded at GBX 93.50 ($1.24). Approximately 134,198 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 205,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 94 ($1.24).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CPC shares. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.38) target price on shares of The City Pub Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.11) price objective on shares of The City Pub Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.11) price objective on shares of The City Pub Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 108.65 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 117.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of £97.12 million and a P/E ratio of -22.80.

The City Pub Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages an estate of pubs. The company's pub estate comprises 45 free houses located primarily in London, Cathedral cities, and market towns. Its portfolio primarily consists of freehold and managed pubs that provide a range of drinks and food tailored for its pubs' customers.

