The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Shares Gap Down to $10.84

The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.84, but opened at $10.03. The Container Store Group shares last traded at $9.92, with a volume of 2,232 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Container Store Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded The Container Store Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.12 million, a P/E ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.63.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $275.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.50 million. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 8.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The Container Store Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,394,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,798,000 after buying an additional 82,259 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in The Container Store Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,593,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,173,000 after buying an additional 52,707 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in The Container Store Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,525,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,887,000 after buying an additional 37,778 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in The Container Store Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,325,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,279,000 after buying an additional 44,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in The Container Store Group by 17.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,092,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,246,000 after buying an additional 164,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

The Container Store Group Company Profile (NYSE:TCS)

The Container Store Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of storage and organization products and solutions. It operates through The Container Store and Elfa segments. The Container Store segment consists of retail stores, website and call center, as well as installation and organizational services business.

