The Crypto Prophecies (TCP) Price Hits $0.0895 on Major Exchanges

The Crypto Prophecies (CURRENCY:TCP) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. One The Crypto Prophecies coin can now be bought for $0.0895 or 0.00000192 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, The Crypto Prophecies has traded 23.1% lower against the US dollar. The Crypto Prophecies has a market capitalization of $7.95 million and $801,824.00 worth of The Crypto Prophecies was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get The Crypto Prophecies alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00052866 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,755.23 or 0.08034422 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00078105 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,784.37 or 1.00096511 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00050822 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002691 BTC.

The Crypto Prophecies Coin Profile

The Crypto Prophecies’ total supply is 245,793,609 coins and its circulating supply is 88,781,229 coins. The Crypto Prophecies’ official Twitter account is @crypto_prophets

Buying and Selling The Crypto Prophecies

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Crypto Prophecies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Crypto Prophecies should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Crypto Prophecies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for The Crypto Prophecies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Crypto Prophecies and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.