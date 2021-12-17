The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Short Interest Up 42.3% in November

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,130,000 shares, a growth of 42.3% from the November 15th total of 2,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EL. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.38.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.66, for a total transaction of $504,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.23, for a total transaction of $684,460,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,089,104 shares of company stock worth $714,564,572 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EL traded down $10.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $352.49. 27,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,223,975. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $337.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $326.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.55, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $231.97 and a fifty-two week high of $369.24.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.