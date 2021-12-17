The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 43.3% from the November 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli acquired 470,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,700,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRX. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 618,131 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,345,000 after buying an additional 34,118 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 11.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after acquiring an additional 48,180 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 2.2% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 319,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 6,760 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 254,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 210,382 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 11,601 shares during the period.

Shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $13.11. The stock had a trading volume of 358 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,695. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a one year low of $11.44 and a one year high of $14.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%.

About The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

