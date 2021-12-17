The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Symrise (FRA:SY1) a €145.00 Price Target

Symrise (FRA:SY1) received a €145.00 ($162.92) price objective from research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($129.21) target price on Symrise in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €132.50 ($148.88) target price on Symrise in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Warburg Research set a €116.00 ($130.34) price target on Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €106.00 ($119.10) price target on Symrise in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($146.07) price target on Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €122.70 ($137.87).

Get Symrise alerts:

Symrise stock opened at €131.20 ($147.42) on Friday. Symrise has a 12-month low of €56.96 ($64.00) and a 12-month high of €73.48 ($82.56). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €122.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is €120.01.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

Featured Article: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.