The Graph Achieves Market Cap of $2.79 Billion (GRT)

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. The Graph has a total market cap of $2.79 billion and $122.42 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, The Graph has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. One The Graph coin can now be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00001274 BTC on major exchanges.



The Graph Coin Profile

The Graph (CRYPTO:GRT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,715,735,200 coins. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com . The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

