The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,656 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HD. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,029,293,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $197,167,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 32,444.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 616,070 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 614,177 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,835,172 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $585,218,000 after acquiring an additional 574,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 172.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 786,303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $250,745,000 after acquiring an additional 498,119 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HD. Wedbush upped their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist upped their price target on Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.83.

Shares of HD stock opened at $399.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $382.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $344.36. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

