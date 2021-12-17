The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Stake Decreased by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,084 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Kroger were worth $6,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 21.0% during the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 61,787,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,094,000 after buying an additional 10,727,614 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,077,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,544,000 after buying an additional 2,005,835 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 31.6% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,142,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,423,000 after buying an additional 1,473,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 28.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,077,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,845,000 after buying an additional 1,357,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,766,000. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KR opened at $45.91 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $30.35 and a twelve month high of $47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.32.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Kroger had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The firm had revenue of $31.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 28,874 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total value of $1,150,051.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,322 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $1,004,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

