The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Stock Position Lessened by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,746 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kroger by 18.0% during the second quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after buying an additional 15,090 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Kroger by 1.5% during the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 660,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,307,000 after buying an additional 9,747 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Kroger by 40.4% during the second quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 303,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,620,000 after buying an additional 87,242 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Kroger by 29.5% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Kroger by 8.8% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 113,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after buying an additional 9,165 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $45.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.32. The company has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $47.99.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $31.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Kroger from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kroger from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Kroger from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

In other news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $1,004,776.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 28,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total value of $1,150,051.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

