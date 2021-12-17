The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Shares Bought by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,196 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,918 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LSXMA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 165,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.17.

LSXMA stock opened at $48.30 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $39.40 and a 52-week high of $56.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.31 and a beta of 1.22.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

