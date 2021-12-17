The Mission Group (LON:TMG) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

The Mission Group (LON:TMG)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

The Mission Group stock opened at GBX 67.50 ($0.89) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £61.44 million and a PE ratio of 75.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 69.10 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 75.16. The Mission Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 57.77 ($0.76) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 91.75 ($1.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

In related news, insider Robert Andrew Day sold 2,798,541 shares of The Mission Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.96), for a total transaction of £2,042,934.93 ($2,699,795.07).

The Mission Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company offers marketing communications services specializing in the technology, medical, and automotive sector; public relations services; and advertising, media buying, digital marketing, events, and training services.

