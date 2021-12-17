The Parkmead Group (LON:PMG) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $47.05

The Parkmead Group plc (LON:PMG)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 47.05 ($0.62) and traded as low as GBX 38.50 ($0.51). The Parkmead Group shares last traded at GBX 38.50 ($0.51), with a volume of 70,100 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 47.41 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 47.05. The stock has a market cap of £42.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.58.

The Parkmead Group Company Profile (LON:PMG)

The Parkmead Group plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production; Energy Economics; and Pitreadie. The company produces gas from a portfolio of four fields across the Netherlands; and holds oil and gas interests in 24 exploration and production blocks under license.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for The Parkmead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Parkmead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.