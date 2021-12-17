The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Position Raised by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.05% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $43,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 17,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 14.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 721.8% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 38,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,619,000 after purchasing an additional 34,204 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.9% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

PNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.61.

Shares of PNC opened at $201.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $204.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.36. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.60 and a 1-year high of $217.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.20%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total transaction of $648,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.99, for a total value of $25,623.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,500 shares of company stock worth $1,743,860. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.