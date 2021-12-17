The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is Parthenon LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Parthenon LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,844 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 3.3% of Parthenon LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $22,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $1,204,266.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $7,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Erste Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.75.

NYSE PG opened at $161.11 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $161.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $389.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.24.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.62%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

