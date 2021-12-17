The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Lountzis Asset Management LLC

Lountzis Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 93,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,399 shares during the quarter. Progressive accounts for about 5.3% of Lountzis Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Lountzis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $8,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 22.1% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the second quarter valued at $219,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Progressive by 98.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 21,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 10,754 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 47.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Progressive by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 41,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $213,513.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $318,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,333 shares of company stock worth $949,490 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Progressive stock traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.01. 46,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,772,547. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.04. The company has a market cap of $59.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.89 and a fifty-two week high of $107.58.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.33 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.81%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PGR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Progressive in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on Progressive from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.29.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

