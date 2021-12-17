The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Stock Holdings Increased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,531 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Timken worth $7,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TKR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Timken by 1.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 49,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Timken during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 24.1% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 198.9% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 278,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,456,000 after purchasing an additional 185,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 20.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Timken alerts:

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $670,386.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Timken from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Timken from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Timken from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Timken from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.70.

Shares of TKR opened at $65.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.70. The Timken Company has a 1-year low of $64.12 and a 1-year high of $92.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 8.94%. Timken’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.75%.

About Timken

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.