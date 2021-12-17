The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by CCLA Investment Management Ltd

CCLA Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,787,702 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,375 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up about 2.0% of CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. CCLA Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.15% of TJX Companies worth $118,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 4.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,261 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 358,840 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $23,676,000 after purchasing an additional 8,314 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 30.9% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,872 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 5.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 576,399 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $38,032,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 26.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,148 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. MKM Partners raised their price target on TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.45.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 18,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $1,288,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.24. The stock had a trading volume of 65,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,540,928. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.15 and a 52 week high of $76.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.67. The company has a market capitalization of $87.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 47.49%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.