The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,379 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Toro were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Toro by 105.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,875,000 after acquiring an additional 371,518 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Toro by 20.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 21,328 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Toro by 6.6% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toro in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Toro by 17.8% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,701 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $170,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Toro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

NYSE:TTC opened at $99.34 on Friday. The Toro Company has a 52 week low of $92.39 and a 52 week high of $118.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.30.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Toro had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 10.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This is a boost from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Toro’s payout ratio is presently 27.06%.

Toro Profile

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

