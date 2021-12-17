The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth $1,036,444,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,001,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,659 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 18,313.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,549 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,640,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $198,012,000. 64.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $148.75 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $142.04 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $161.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $270.38 billion, a PE ratio of 136.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.93.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

