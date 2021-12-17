The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,305 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 901 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,614 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 191.6% during the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 6,556 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 12.6% during the second quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,971 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 78.4% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 235,763 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $41,440,000 after acquiring an additional 103,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 16.9% during the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 32,357 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,687,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $148.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.08. The company has a market cap of $270.38 billion, a PE ratio of 136.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $142.04 and a 12-month high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Atlantic Securities lowered Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.93.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

