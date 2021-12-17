The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $10.82

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.82 and last traded at $10.90, with a volume of 16808 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.32.

WEGRY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Peel Hunt raised shares of The Weir Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of The Weir Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Weir Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,083.00.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.0783 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%.

The Weir Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WEGRY)

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

