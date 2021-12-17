The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 688,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 17,362 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Williams Companies worth $17,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMB opened at $26.14 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $19.85 and a one year high of $29.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the pipeline company to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.00%.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,231,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on WMB. Wolfe Research lowered Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.40.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

