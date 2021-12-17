TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $29.26 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) will report $29.26 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TherapeuticsMD’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $28.46 million and the highest is $30.07 million. TherapeuticsMD reported sales of $22.58 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will report full year sales of $97.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $96.73 million to $98.34 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $150.73 million, with estimates ranging from $135.81 million to $165.65 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TherapeuticsMD.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS.

TXMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

In related news, Director Cooper C. Collins acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.58 per share, with a total value of $580,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TherapeuticsMD during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in TherapeuticsMD during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in TherapeuticsMD during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in TherapeuticsMD during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 44.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TXMD stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.83. TherapeuticsMD has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $2.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.85.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of products for women. The firm’s technology, SYMBODA, develops advanced hormone therapy pharmaceutical products to enable delivery of bio-identical hormones through a variety of dosage forms and administration routes.

