Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.56.

TBPH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 16.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 11.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 932,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,536,000 after purchasing an additional 93,905 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 9.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,256,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,238,000 after purchasing an additional 103,439 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 55.4% during the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,094,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,898,000 after purchasing an additional 390,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 43.8% during the second quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 656,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,529,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

TBPH opened at $10.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $789.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.77. Theravance Biopharma has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $22.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.43.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.16) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

