Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) is Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s 3rd Largest Position

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY decreased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,786 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 3.4% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned approximately 0.08% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $183,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.5% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 250,455 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $143,092,000 after buying an additional 17,422 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $184,602,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 15.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 230.8% in the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 86 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

NYSE TMO opened at $662.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $433.52 and a 52-week high of $666.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $623.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $563.30. The firm has a market cap of $260.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 4.83%.

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $14,389,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total transaction of $17,035,178.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,400 shares of company stock worth $48,437,702 in the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TMO. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $624.42.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.