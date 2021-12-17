Thomas E. Kiraly Sells 8,750 Shares of Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) Stock

Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) CFO Thomas E. Kiraly sold 8,750 shares of Hanger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $151,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of Hanger stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,125,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,239. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.20. The stock has a market cap of $680.12 million, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Hanger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.18 and a 1-year high of $26.69.
Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. Hanger had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 57.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hanger, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.
About Hanger
Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic patient care products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment comprises of the Hanger Clinic, Cares, Dosteon, other O&P businesses and its contracting network management business.
