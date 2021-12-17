Thomas E. Kiraly Sells 8,750 Shares of Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) Stock

Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) CFO Thomas E. Kiraly sold 8,750 shares of Hanger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $151,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Hanger stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,125,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,239. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.20. The stock has a market cap of $680.12 million, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Hanger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.18 and a 1-year high of $26.69.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. Hanger had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 57.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hanger, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HNGR. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Hanger by 114.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 371,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,475,000 after acquiring an additional 197,814 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Hanger in the second quarter worth $215,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Hanger by 59.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 63,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 23,502 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Hanger by 17.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Hanger by 411.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 16,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

About Hanger

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic patient care products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment comprises of the Hanger Clinic, Cares, Dosteon, other O&P businesses and its contracting network management business.

