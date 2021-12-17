Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 11,645 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 448,547 shares.The stock last traded at $115.55 and had previously closed at $117.72.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TRI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $118.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.80.

The firm has a market cap of $56.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.58.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 102.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.54%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 11,385.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. 21.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile (NYSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

