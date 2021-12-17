Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $138.45

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$138.45 and traded as high as C$151.59. Thomson Reuters shares last traded at C$149.49, with a volume of 398,939 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters to C$162.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$122.00 to C$123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$144.29.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$148.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$138.45. The stock has a market cap of C$72.79 billion and a PE ratio of 9.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.54.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.87 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.1400002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.60%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile (TSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.