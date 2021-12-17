Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.57 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) to report sales of $3.57 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.78 billion. Thor Industries posted sales of $2.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full year sales of $15.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.88 billion to $15.67 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $14.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.02 billion to $15.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Thor Industries.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.24. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Thor Industries’s revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on THO. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst attributes his reduced price target to expectations of difficult retail comparisons, faster-than-anticipated inventory replenishment, and the likelihood of easing margins over coming quarters. Longer term however, Thor should continue to benefit from a multi-quarter restocking dynamic and historically-elevated margins, Swartz tells investors in a research note, adding that at below 5-times expected FY22 EBITDA, the risk-reward on the stock “remains attractive”. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.89.

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $98.68 on Friday. Thor Industries has a fifty-two week low of $91.60 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 2.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.17%.

In other Thor Industries news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,034,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 88,847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,907,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,577 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

