thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,532,200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the November 15th total of 2,295,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 98.9 days.

OTCMKTS TYEKF opened at $10.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of -46.98 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.63 and a 200 day moving average of $10.62. thyssenkrupp has a 1 year low of $8.95 and a 1 year high of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter.

ThyssenKrupp AG is an international group of companies comprising largely independent industrial and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Marine Systems, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Corporate. The Components Technology segment offers components for the automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for the wind turbines.

