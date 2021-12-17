thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.04

thyssenkrupp AG (FRA:TKA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €9.04 ($10.16) and traded as high as €9.66 ($10.85). thyssenkrupp shares last traded at €9.43 ($10.59), with a volume of 3,038,891 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TKA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.00 ($20.22) target price on thyssenkrupp in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €11.20 ($12.58) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($17.98) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Nord/LB set a €12.00 ($13.48) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($17.98) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €12.71 ($14.28).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €9.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €9.04.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

