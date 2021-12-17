TigerCash Reaches Market Cap of $602,303.33 (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. TigerCash has a market cap of $602,303.33 and $4.43 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TigerCash coin can now be bought for $0.0108 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, TigerCash has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 3,192.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $427.14 or 0.00910564 BTC.

TigerCash Coin Profile

TigerCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange . The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com . TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling TigerCash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

