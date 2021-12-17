Tim Edwards Acquires 104,096 Shares of Schroder UK Public Private Trust (LON:SUPP) Stock

Schroder UK Public Private Trust (LON:SUPP) insider Tim Edwards acquired 104,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 33 ($0.44) per share, for a total transaction of £34,351.68 ($45,396.70).

LON:SUPP opened at GBX 33.17 ($0.44) on Friday. Schroder UK Public Private Trust has a one year low of GBX 25.90 ($0.34) and a one year high of GBX 39.95 ($0.53). The company has a market cap of £301.43 million and a P/E ratio of -6.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 33.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 32.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.65, a current ratio of 15.67 and a quick ratio of 15.67.

About Schroder UK Public Private Trust

As a global asset and wealth manager, Schroders delivers a broad range of investments designed to meet the diverse needs of institutions, intermediaries and high net worth individuals. For over 200 years we have built principled partnerships with our clients, putting them at the centre of everything we do.

