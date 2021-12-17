Tim Edwards Acquires 104,096 Shares of Schroder UK Public Private Trust (LON:SUPP) Stock

Schroder UK Public Private Trust (LON:SUPP) insider Tim Edwards acquired 104,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 33 ($0.44) per share, for a total transaction of £34,351.68 ($45,396.70).
LON:SUPP opened at GBX 33.17 ($0.44) on Friday. Schroder UK Public Private Trust has a one year low of GBX 25.90 ($0.34) and a one year high of GBX 39.95 ($0.53). The company has a market cap of £301.43 million and a P/E ratio of -6.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 33.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 32.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.65, a current ratio of 15.67 and a quick ratio of 15.67.
