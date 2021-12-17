Titan Coin Price Tops $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 17th. Over the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Titan Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Titan Coin has a market capitalization of $468,816.41 and approximately $278.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00007942 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005373 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000742 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000134 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin Coin Profile

Titan Coin (CRYPTO:TTN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

