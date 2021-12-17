Tokes (TKS) Market Cap Hits $3.20 Million

Tokes (CURRENCY:TKS) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Tokes has a market capitalization of $3.20 million and approximately $3,694.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tokes has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar. One Tokes coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001237 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 29% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded up 1,757,532,284.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tokes’ official website is multichain.ventures.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokes should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tokes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

