Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Short Interest Up 53.2% in November

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 108,300 shares, an increase of 53.2% from the November 15th total of 70,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TKOMY opened at $57.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.14 and a 200-day moving average of $50.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Tokio Marine has a fifty-two week low of $44.25 and a fifty-two week high of $57.95.

Get Tokio Marine alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tokio Marine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Tokio Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokio Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.