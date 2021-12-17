TOKPIE (TKP) Trading 15.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One TOKPIE coin can currently be bought for $0.0818 or 0.00000178 BTC on popular exchanges. TOKPIE has a market capitalization of $2.35 million and $13,493.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TOKPIE has traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SENSO (SENSO) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003718 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded 2,145,798,854% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,292.83 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TOKPIE Profile

TKP is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. TOKPIE’s official website is tokpie.io . The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TOKPIE

