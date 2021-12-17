Tomer Weingarten Sells 105,785 Shares of SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) Stock

SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 105,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $5,147,498.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NYSE:S traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,575,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,684,760. SentinelOne Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.94 and a fifty-two week high of $78.53.
SentinelOne (NYSE:S) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $56.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.58 million. SentinelOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SentinelOne Inc will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on SentinelOne from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America cut their target price on SentinelOne from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Loop Capital cut their target price on SentinelOne from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on SentinelOne from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.88.
About SentinelOne
SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.
