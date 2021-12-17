Tomer Weingarten Sells 105,785 Shares of SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) Stock

SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 105,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $5,147,498.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:S traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,575,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,684,760. SentinelOne Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.94 and a fifty-two week high of $78.53.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $56.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.58 million. SentinelOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SentinelOne Inc will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SentinelOne stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) by 142.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 555,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 326,498 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of SentinelOne worth $29,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 44.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on SentinelOne from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America cut their target price on SentinelOne from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Loop Capital cut their target price on SentinelOne from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on SentinelOne from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.88.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.