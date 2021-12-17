Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Sees Large Volume Increase

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 42,514 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,712,551 shares.The stock last traded at $73.17 and had previously closed at $74.16.

TD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. National Bankshares upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.62.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.71. The company has a market cap of $134.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.03.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 29.72%. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.6958 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.55%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 390.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 123.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. 48.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

