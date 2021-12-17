Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY)

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 6,157 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 924% compared to the typical volume of 601 put options.

SGFY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Signify Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Signify Health from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Signify Health from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Cowen began coverage on Signify Health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Signify Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.22.

In related news, insider Steve Senneff purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.27 per share, for a total transaction of $33,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 4.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,063,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,790,000 after purchasing an additional 78,959 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Signify Health in the second quarter worth $12,713,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 66.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 137.1% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,016,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322,587 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Signify Health in the third quarter worth $199,000.

SGFY stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.26. 2,032,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 947,807. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Signify Health has a 52 week low of $12.67 and a 52 week high of $40.79.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. Signify Health had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $199.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.04 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Signify Health will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

