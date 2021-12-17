Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY)

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 6,157 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 924% compared to the typical volume of 601 put options.
SGFY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Signify Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Signify Health from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Signify Health from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Cowen began coverage on Signify Health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Signify Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.22.
In related news, insider Steve Senneff purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.27 per share, for a total transaction of $33,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
SGFY stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.26. 2,032,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 947,807. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Signify Health has a 52 week low of $12.67 and a 52 week high of $40.79.
Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. Signify Health had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $199.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.04 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Signify Health will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.
About Signify Health
Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.
