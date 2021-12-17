Traders Purchase Large Volume of Ecopetrol Call Options (NYSE:EC)

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 3,461 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,303% compared to the average volume of 144 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Ecopetrol by 2.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,003,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,675,000 after buying an additional 23,382 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Ecopetrol in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Ecopetrol by 689.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 23,659 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Ecopetrol in the second quarter worth approximately $9,879,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Ecopetrol in the second quarter worth approximately $2,602,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.70 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ecopetrol from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.30.

Shares of NYSE:EC traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.14. 1,278,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 968,202. Ecopetrol has a 1 year low of $11.37 and a 1 year high of $15.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

