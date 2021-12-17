Tranchess Reaches Market Cap of $98.10 Million (CHESS)

Tranchess (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. During the last week, Tranchess has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar. Tranchess has a total market cap of $98.10 million and $51.50 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tranchess coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.92 or 0.00004138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,432.17 or 0.99847545 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00045891 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004914 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004768 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00033130 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.72 or 0.00939127 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess Profile

Tranchess is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,973,785 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Tranchess Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tranchess should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tranchess using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

